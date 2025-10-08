In 2025, the price of a bitcoin (BTC) at around $125,000 is similar to that of a 1 kg gold bar at $130,000, making the comparison between these two assets particularly interesting. Two leading assets this year, offering the same promise of refuge but with opposing logics-so which one should investors choose?

Accessibility and Security

On the one hand, gold could be a one-kilogram bar that you can weigh, touch, and store. On the other, bitcoin is an asset made up of bits, infinitely divisible, that you can buy with three taps of your thumb. Gold and bitcoin both promise access to a "safe haven," but you don't enter through the same door.

Buying a 1 kg gold bar is relatively simple in France: you go through a specialist dealer, a gold counter, or a recognized platform, either online or in a branch. The entry ticket, however, is less discreet: potentially, tens of thousands of euros. Of course, you can opt for smaller formats (50g, 100g, coins), but a kilo cannot be "divided" without being melted down—a costly and delicate process. When purchasing, you have to factor in a premium: the commission above the spot price, which varies, depending on the seller and the size of the product, often a few percent.

Buying 1 BTC — or a thousandth — is more like downloading than buying jewelry. Open an account on an exchange platform, undergo a quick identity check, and you can buy bitcoin in a matter of minutes, usually for a fee of less than 1% per transaction. The decisive advantage is fractionality: a bitcoin can be divided into 100 million satoshis, so you only need a few euros to buy some. There's no need to wait until you have tens of thousands of euros; investment can be gradual, flexible, and available 24 hours a day. There are also ATMs and peer-to-peer marketplaces, but the most common route remains mainstream exchanges such as Paymium, Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, etc.

Then comes the question that keeps you awake at night—or not. A bullion bar is protected like any other valuable item: at home in a sturdy safe (with an alarm and appropriate home insurance), or outside the home in a bank vault or secure storage facility. Professional storage generally charges an annual percentage of the value—around 0.5% for significant amounts. Transporting a kilo of gold requires discretion and caution, and crossing a border with amounts above a certain threshold requires customs formalities. The upside is that a gold bar cannot be "hacked" from the other side of the world, so the risk is physical and not digital.

The security of bitcoin lies entirely in words that must never be lost: the private key (and its backup phrase). When self-custodying, a hardware wallet (such as a dedicated key) or software wallet is used: total control, but zero margin for error. A lost, disclosed, or poorly backed-up key means the funds are lost forever. The alternative is to entrust custody to a reputable platform, which provides multiple layers of protection (2FA, cold storage, internal procedures) and simplifies the user's life. That said, there have been cases of hacking and bankruptcies in the past; delegating custody means accepting an intermediary risk, which is precisely what Bitcoin's "no trusted third party" philosophy sought to avoid.

Then there is the question of authenticity. Bitcoins cannot be counterfeited: each unit is validated by the blockchain, making it impossible to inject a fake into the registry. Gold, on the other hand, requires a minimum of vigilance: tungsten-filled bars, underweight coins, etc. You can protect yourself by buying from a reputed dealer, checking certificates and serial numbers, and, if in doubt, conducting physical tests (density, magnetism, ultrasound).

Verdict: Two types of risk, two different approaches. Gold requires physical security (safe, discretion, logistics) and does not depend on any infrastructure: no electricity, no internet, which is an advantage in the event of an extreme crisis. Bitcoin requires digital discipline (flawless key management) and a functional network; on the other hand, it moves at the speed of a click, whereas a kilo of gold is pretty heavy. There is no clear winner: only constraints that are not alike. It is up to each individual to choose their comfort level—hardened steel or seed phrase—and to align their practice with their risk profile.

Liquidity and taxation

Liquidity is the art of turning an asset into cash—quickly, at the right price, without unnecessary friction. And in this area, bitcoin and physical gold do not play the same tune.

With bitcoin, the exit is a button. The market is open 24/7, with global depth and execution in seconds from a phone. Selling 1 BTC means instantly getting the best available price, paying modest fees, and, on the fastest platforms, converting to euros in your bank account in minutes. Exchanges between individuals or via ATMs exist, but the bulk of the volume—and the best liquidity—is based on recognized exchanges. In short, it's a market that's always "on."

When it comes to physical gold, the door is solid but opens less quickly. A 1 kg ingot is still highly sought after and can be resold anywhere—just not with a single click. You have to visit a gold buying counter or a dealer, present your papers, sign anti-money laundering forms, and accept a price based on the spot price... minus the buyer's margin. You can also ship via secure carrier through specialized websites, but this takes a few days. Note: 1 kg is a large unit; coins or smaller bars are sometimes easier to handle and store. If you want the immediacy of a click, there is "paper gold" (ETFs, certificates) that can be resold online during trading hours — but it's no longer physical metal in your hand.

As everyday "currency," neither is really practical. Some merchants accept BTC, and international transfers are smooth, but the most common practice is still conversion to euros before payment. As for paying with gold chips, that's something you'd see in a novel: you first have to sell the metal, then spend the money you receive. Clearly, for transactional use, bitcoin fits more easily into the digital economy; gold tends to assume its role as an immovable reserve.

There remains the question that hits the wallet: French taxation. There are two options for gold. By default, the flat tax on precious metals is 11.5% of the sale price, starting from the first euro—simple, but blind to the real capital gain. Alternatively, the movable property regime taxes capital gains at a rate of 36.2% (19% income tax + 17.2% social security contributions), with a 5% allowance per year from the third year onwards: after 22 years, capital gains are fully exempt. This second regime requires proof of purchase price and becomes attractive if the gain is not extravagant... or if the asset is held for a very long time. When purchased, investment gold is exempt from VAT, is not subject to the IFI (property wealth tax), and small sales under €5,000 may be exempt from the flat-rate tax—which does not apply to a 1 kg ingot given its value.

With Bitcoin, the rule is clear for individuals who buy and sell occasionally: gains are taxed at a flat rate of 30% (12.8% income tax + 17.2% social security contributions). You can opt for the progressive scale if it is more favorable. Annual sales of less than €305 are not taxable, but must be declared. You must also declare your foreign exchange accounts and summarize taxable transactions; those who are very active (intensive trading, mining) may switch to BNC/BIC depending on the case.

It is up to each individual to weigh up speed and inertia, clicks and counters, and to align their choice with their horizon and tolerance for constraints.

Volatility and safe haven

Bitcoin climbs, stumbles, recovers — a market pulse that is connected 24/7. We still remember: in May 2021, volatility tested even the strongest of nerves. And yet, 2025 saw it reach new highs above $120,000, up approximately 33% since January. The path? Chaotic by nature: a purely supply/demand asset, with no cash flow or consensus "fair price," traded without a close or central arbiter.

Bitcoin price over 5 years

Zonebourse

To measure the amplitude, let's get out the seismographs: over the last few years, Bitcoin has been about three times more volatile than the Nasdaq and nearly 4.5 times more volatile than gold. In short, it offers much higher potential returns... at the cost of even greater uncertainty. That's the implicit deal: accept the roller coaster ride in order to aim for speed.

Bitcoin vs. Gold vs. Nasdaq 100 over 5 years

MarketScreener

The correlation tells a different story. In "risk-on" mode, when risk appetite is high, BTC soars; conversely, in times of panic, it can plummet along with stocks. Gold often plays the counterpoint: it shines especially in "risk-off" mode, when finance heats up or geopolitics darkens. The two complement each other because they do not respond to the same stimuli. 2022 illustrated this: monetary tightening, bitcoin and stocks down, while gold held its ground. 2025 blurs the lines somewhat, with both assets rising simultaneously—a rare collision, but not impossible when the narratives of inflation, liquidity, and technology overlap.

Then there is the cultural dimension, which builds confidence. Gold is a relic in the noble sense of the word: five millennia of history, from pharaohs to central banks, from jewelry to bullion. It is the instinctive safe haven, the "wealth that does not fall to zero," which states continue to pile up in reserves. It is a tangible security that can be passed on and touched.

In fifteen years, bitcoin has gained a place that would have been unthinkable: "digital gold" for its supporters, limited to 21 million units, an asset without a state or censorship, sometimes adopted as legal tender, now housed in ETFs and on bank shelves. It has enabled savers under monetary pressure to preserve something, and has attracted a generation comfortable with code. But perceptions remain polarized: for some, it is the internet of value; for others, a volatile, virtual bubble, exposed to the whims of regulation.

Future and historical perspectives

Over ten years, history clearly favors Bitcoin: extraordinary performance, meteoric trajectory. Gold, meanwhile, does what it has been expected to do for millennia: protect purchasing power without the promise of fireworks. Between 2015 and 2025, the price of a kilo of gold rose from around EUR 35,000 to around EUR 110,000 (+315%). Over the same period, Bitcoin jumped from around €250 to over €105,000 per unit—a more than 400-fold increase. Yes, the road was paved with sharp declines, but the fact remains: those who believed in BTC early on saw their wealth grow exponentially; those who held on to gold maintained their peace of mind.

2025, a milestone. Both assets are rising in tandem, fueled by entrenched inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. Bitcoin is hitting highs of around $125,000, symbolically approaching "parity" with a kilo of gold, and benefiting from now visible institutional adoption (spot ETFs, massive inflows). Gold is also advancing, buoyed by demand from central banks and an undiminished appetite for safe-haven assets. It is rare to see gold and BTC in the spotlight in the same year; this is a sign that they serve, in different ways, the same need: to hedge against instability.

What about tomorrow?

— Gold: a mature asset with a clear role. Its price will remain primarily a function of real interest rates, inflation, central bank purchases and, to a lesser extent, jewelry/industrial demand. Its production is growing slowly (around 1.5% per year) and global stocks are in the trillions: there is little chance of a revolution, but it has a proven ability to hold its value over time. Its upside potential is generally considered moderate—gold does not "produce" anything—but its premium is visibility. In 10 or 20 years, it will likely still have a place in vaults... at a price that depends on the cycle.

— Bitcoin: a more open trajectory. Supporters see "gold 2.0" as capable of one day equaling the capitalization of gold (which, with a fixed supply of 21 million, would imply a price per BTC well above current levels). The drivers exist: programmed scarcity (halvings), network effects, financial integration (ETFs, banking services), and distrust of fiat currencies. There are also obstacles: competition from other cryptocurrencies, changing regulations, security/scalability requirements. If it clears these hurdles, BTC could become a standard component of global savings; otherwise, it may stagnate or lose ground. Each crisis will be a test of its "safe haven" robustness.

Final word: gold to weather the storms, bitcoin to ride the tailwinds.



