Gold and silver, which were severely shaken on Friday January 30, continued with their correction on Monday. The world's leading derivatives exchange operator, CME, has raised its margin requirements, as heavy selling set off late last week.

After hitting record highs early last week, gold tumbled more than 9% on Friday, its steepest one-day drop since 1983. The move continued into Monday, with a further 2% decline to $4,616 an ounce by mid-morning. At the same time, silver fell 3% to $77.44, after plunging 27% in the previous session. The sharp volatility is driving erratic swings: earlier, gold was down 5% and silver 9%. Last week, both metals notched new intraday records, at $5,598.75 and $121.65 an ounce, respectively.



Margin calls



On Saturday CME said that it would raise margin requirements on metals futures contracts, effective after Monday's close. Margins on gold rise from 6% to 8%, while those on silver are increased from 11% to 15%. Platinum and palladium contracts are also affected.



The tougher requirements reduce the available leverage, and therefore speculation. This tightening, coupled with Friday's price drop, is putting some investors under strain, forcing them to liquidate positions to meet their obligations. This kind of spiral is typical when certain assets experience sharp falls.