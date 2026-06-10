Gold by Gold raises 1.5 million euros to establish new Gold Reserves division

Gold by Gold, an integrated and independent French group operating across the entire gold and precious metals supply chain, has announced the successful completion of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR), which took place from May 18 to June 5, 2026. The total amount raised reached 1.5 million euros.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/10/2026 at 03:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The net proceeds of the capital increase are fully allocated to the acquisition and storage of responsible physical gold as part of the new Gold Reserves division, which complements the historical gold trading and refining divisions.



As of the trading session on June 12, 2026, the settlement-delivery and listing of the new shares will take effect, also marking the transition to continuous trading for Gold by Gold shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.



This operation represents a structural milestone in Gold by Gold's development with the creation of the Gold Reserves division, designed to acquire, hold, and grow physical gold assets on the company's balance sheet. This responsible physical gold reserve is managed with a long-term wealth preservation objective.



The net proceeds from this fundraising will be used in their entirety to build the initial physical gold reserves over the coming days.



The gold reserves thus established will be held separately and segregated within the company. Their evolution will be subject to regular financial communication, providing shareholders with direct visibility on the quantity of gold accumulated.



This capital increase with preferential subscription rights saw a total demand for 469,775 shares at a unit price of 3.80 EUR, representing an oversubscription rate of 139% and a total requested amount of 1,785,145 EUR.



Irreducible subscription orders amounted to 73,622 shares. Reducible subscription orders stood at 49,123 shares. Demand for shares under the free subscription offering reached 347,030 shares.



In view of the demand for securities in this capital increase, the Board of Directors of Gold by Gold, during its meeting on June 9, 2026, decided to exercise the extension clause in full, for an additional 50,521 shares, thereby bringing the number of shares offered to 387,328, representing a total amount raised of 1,471,846.40 EUR.



Consequently, irreducible and reducible subscription orders, representing 122,745 new shares, will be fully satisfied. Free subscription orders will be only partially allocated, for a total of 264,583 shares.



Following the settlement-delivery, which will take place on June 12, 2026, Gold by Gold's share capital will consist of 3,081,790 shares.