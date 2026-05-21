Gold by Gold, Solid as a Bar: Fundraising and New Reserve Strategy

A double announcement yesterday for Gold By Gold, the independent French group present across the entire supply chain for gold and precious metals: from mine output to refining, resale, and, since 2026, reserve management. During a press lunch held the previous day, the company revisited the launch of its 1.3 million euro capital increase, open to all investors and intended for the acquisition of gold reserves. In parallel, the company announced the creation of a new division: Gold Reserves. Details follow.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/21/2026 at 04:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Founded in 1992, Gold by Gold is a group active in international gold trading between mines and collectors based in South America and Europe, and in gold refining for its own account and for players in the jewelry industry. Patrick Schein is the founder and Chairman and CEO.



Terms of the Capital Increase Operation



In detail, this fundraising, with preferential subscription rights (PSR) maintained, offers a subscription price of 3.80 EUR per share, representing a nominal discount of 15% compared to the closing share price preceding the setting of the issue price (4.46 EUR on May 8, 2026). The ratio is 8 PSRs giving the right to subscribe to 1 new share.



The net proceeds of the capital increase will be fully allocated to the acquisition and storage of responsible physical gold within the framework of the new Gold Reserves division, complementing the historical Gold Trading and Refining divisions.



This operation, for which the subscription period runs from May 18 to June 5, 2026, marks a structural milestone in Gold by Gold's development with the creation of this third division. It is intended to acquire, store, and grow on the company's balance sheet a reserve of responsible physical gold as part of a long-term asset-holding strategy.



Asked by Zonebourse.com yesterday about Wednesday's positive price movement (+4.26% to 4.9 EUR) and its 59.09% rise since January 1, 2026 (editor's note: as of May 21), Gold By Gold justified it by the impact of this capital increase: 'Without wishing to over-communicate, this launched operation puts the spotlight back on the company. Some are discovering it for the first time on this occasion. And indeed, we follow the share price closely every day with the CEO of Gold by Gold. At the fixing, we were at 4.90 EUR for an operation price of 3.80 EUR. We are therefore 1.10 EUR above the price of the capital increase announced ten days ago, despite the detachment of the PSR in the meantime. There is clearly a phenomenon of investors rediscovering the stock's value'.



Gold by Gold is one of the few gold groups listed on the stock exchange alongside giants such as Barrick Mining Corp (Canada), Newmont Corporation (USA), or Agnico Eagle Mines (Canada).



The CEO then responded to our question regarding the impact of current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to explain the volatility of the Gold by Gold share.



The executive listed three major factors explaining these variations in Gold by Gold shares: 'the first is the historical correlation: the stock faithfully follows the upward or downward cycles of the gold price. The second is the valuation effect in 2025: the rise in gold last year mechanically valued our working stock, boosting our margins and profits. The third lies in the gold reserve strategy. Drawing inspiration from the Bitcoin accumulation model popularized by companies like MicroStrategy, we consider gold as the ultimate store of value. Thus, the net proceeds of our capital increase (between 1.3 and 1.5 MEUR) will be fully allocated to the purchase of physical gold. Although this operation is dilutive in the short term for shareholders (including myself), it creates equity value by backing the company with a tangible and credible asset'.



Over 10 years, the price of gold has climbed by 257%. Over the same period, Gold by Gold's share price has jumped by 163%. Over one year, the price of the yellow precious metal has increased by 37% compared to 31% for Gold by Gold shares. However, the stock remains down compared to its IPO price (6-7 EUR). After 10 a.m., moreover, the price of the metal fell by 0.31% to 4,531.24 USD per ounce.



The Gold Reserves Division



Patrick Schein then elaborated on the creation of the Gold Reserves division: 'with this division, Gold by Gold is taking a major step in its development. After more than thirty years dedicated to the trading and refining of responsible gold, the gold group is extending its activity to the constitution and long-term storage of responsible physical gold reserves on the company's balance sheet'.



Through this division, the French company aims to facilitate investor access to physical gold via its shares eligible for PEA and PEA PME-ETI (French tax-advantaged savings plans), with all the guarantees of transparency and responsibility of a group listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2012.



Gold by Gold draws investors' attention to the fact that the acquisition of PSRs on the market is only possible through a standard brokerage account. Shares resulting from the exercise of these PSRs could then only be held in that same account.



To date, neither physical gold nor gold-backed ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are eligible for PEA and PEA PME-ETI plans.



Complementary to its historical trading and refining activities, this new division's mission is to accumulate physical gold in a regular and structured manner, relying on the company's expertise and networks within the industry.



A Responsible Approach (Fairmined credits)



Gold by Gold thus intends to build strategic reserves of responsible physical gold, intended for long-term asset holding, making gold the cornerstone of its shareholders' wealth preservation.



Three pillars guarantee its solidity:



- institutional-grade gold



- secured gold



- responsible gold via Fairmined credits



Regarding the first, Gold by Gold's gold reserves consist solely of bars certified by refiners listed on the 'Good Delivery List' of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the global benchmark for the gold market, guaranteeing the quality and authenticity of each bar and ingot. This international standard confers total liquidity to these gold reserves on global markets.



For the second, Gold by Gold's gold reserves are stored in France in secure vaults managed by professional third parties specializing in the storage of valuables and precious objects, according to the highest security standards in the sector.



For the third, for every gram of gold held in its reserves, the gold group associates a Fairmined credit which pays a direct premium to artisanal mines, which are regularly audited and certified, in recognition of their responsible, traceable, and fair mining practices. This system allows companies to finance and support responsible artisanal mines without needing to physically handle this fair-trade gold in their own manufacturing chain.



Operating like renewable electricity certificates or carbon credits, these credits directly finance Fairmined-certified mines. It is not the gold itself that is certified, but the certified mine that produces it that is rewarded. The cost per Fairmined Credit is equivalent to approximately 1% of the value of the underlying gold acquired.



The Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM) is the originator of the Fairmined standard, which certifies artisanal and small-scale mines applying social and environmental practices.



A Strongly Bullish Gold Market



Ahead of the announcement of this capital increase, Gold by Gold also revisited the publication of its robust results for the 2025 financial year, published at the end of last April. Regarding this annual performance, revenue jumped 131% year-on-year to 31.565 MEUR, driven by the increase in gold volumes traded and the rise in gold prices. The Trading & Refining* division processed 300 kg of gold in 2025 (vs. 162 kg in 2024), an 85% increase in volumes, coming exclusively from its subsidiary Gold by Gold Colombia.



*Trading: Gold by Gold acts as an 'aggregator' of primary gold from artisanal mines, mainly in Colombia.



* Refining: Gold by Gold refines gold as well as other precious metals for its own account: existing gold (reprocessing of second-hand jewelry), gold from responsible mining (Fairmined Gold).



These gold exports took place in a context of a strongly supportive gold market last year, with a 51% increase in the average price of gold expressed in euros in 2025, following a 23% increase in 2024 (106,828 EUR average price per kilogram in 2025 vs. 70,909 EUR average price per kilogram in 2024, according to the World Gold Council).



As of April 29, 2026, the price of gold stood at 124,424 EUR per kilogram, a 5% increase compared to the closing gold price on December 31, 2025 (118,005 EUR per kilogram) (source: LBMA AM fixing price).



Gross margin amounted to 2.217 MEUR, far from the 953,000 EUR recorded in 2024. Finally, net income group share reached 1.222 MEUR, compared to 36,000 EUR a year earlier, representing a net margin of 3.9%.



Due to the growth in Trading activity and the rise in gold prices, inventories stood at 3.8 MEUR at the end of the financial year, compared to 2.6 MEUR at June 30, 2025, and 2.3 MEUR at the end of 2024. Available cash was 1 MEUR at the end of December, and financial debts continued to decrease, now standing at 31,000 EUR, consisting of a state-guaranteed loan (PGE).



At the end of 2025, the company thus benefited from a comfortable positive net cash position of 900,000 EUR. Gold by Gold will propose to the next general meeting of shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.04 EUR per share for the 2025 financial year, a 33% year-on-year increase (0.03 EUR for 2024).



Prudent Outlook and Vision for the Future



Regarding its outlook, Gold by Gold does not communicate any financial targets but says it is confident for the current year 2026, estimating that the gold market is particularly volatile in 2026, faced with geopolitical tensions and reserve policies implemented by major central banks, and out of a desire for prudence given the inherent volatility of the markets.



The company will continue to develop its gold trading activities from its Colombian base.



Patrick Schein then shared his long-term vision for the market and the price of gold, relying, firstly, on the World Gold Council white paper entitled 'Gold as a service'. The objective is to apply technologies inspired by cryptocurrencies to physical gold, without dematerializing it.



He explained that the World Gold Council (supported by the largest mining producers and market banks, and backed by the world's largest physical gold ETF) wishes to create a centralized, tracked, and liquid physical gold reserve. This infrastructure will allow banks, neobanks, and crypto players to offer gold to their clients. Over-the-counter transactions (from one user to another, or from one platform to another) will be done instantaneously without the obligation to sell the asset. This centralized gold can then serve as collateral to obtain credit lines (Lombard-type credit), allowing for fundraising.



Furthermore, the executive stated that today, gold is a very siloed asset. If a user owns gold at Revolut, for example, and wishes to transfer it to Wise, they are forced to sell it on the first platform to buy it back on the second. Additionally, the purchase of physical gold remains a cumbersome process (traveling to a branch, secure delivery, etc.).



For Patrick Schein, the ultimate challenge is to create the 'ultimate cryptocurrency'. 'Unlike Bitcoin based on an algorithm, this parallel currency will be fully backed by physical gold institutionalized by the London market. If this model establishes itself as a white-label solution among financial intermediaries, gold will once again become a global currency, causing a massive demand shock, totally disconnected from jewelry or traditional central bank purchases.' 'It is this valuation potential that motivated the creation of our Gold Reserve division,' he noted.



The CEO concluded by recalling that 'market forecasts remain extremely bullish': Goldman Sachs recently adjusted its targets and anticipates gold at 5,400 USD per ounce by the end of the year, representing an upside potential of 15 to 20%.