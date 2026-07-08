Gold is emerging as the French public's pillar of trust

AuCoffre.com (France's leading online platform for buying, selling and storing gold and precious metals) is releasing the results of a first-of-its-kind study conducted by OpinionWay. At a time when economic anxiety is running high, the survey shows that gold is asserting itself as a pillar of trust in French household wealth. Accessible at every budget level, it is widely favored as a safe haven and is proving especially appealing to younger generations.

This OpinionWay study for AuCoffre was conducted among a sample of 1,752 people, representative of the French population aged 18 and over (quota method). Online interviews were conducted from June 10 to 12, 2026.



An anxiety-inducing economic climate that pushes investors toward safe assets



Concern about the economic situation is broad and deep: 3 out of 4 French people (74%) say they are worried, and 78% consider the emergence of a major economic and financial crisis in the next five years to be likely. Those fears are translating into a confidence gap in the currency: between 58% and 61% of respondents do not trust the euro's stability. That mistrust intensifies over the long term: 26% have no confidence at all in the European currency's ability to hold its value 50 years from now.



In this context, the French identify multiple threats weighing on their wealth: persistently higher prices, the risk of a default on public debt, and above all the fear of an economic or financial crisis. More worrying still, 7 out of 10 French people fear that in the event of a major shock, the state could restrict access to their savings.



77% of French people believe that France's public debt represents a significant risk to their savings.



Gold: an accessible, stable investment widely favored as a safe haven



Contrary to popular belief, gold is already part of the wealth of 1 in 5 French people. It is seen as an investment accessible to every wallet: 38% of holders have invested less than €2,000, including 19% under €500. And interest is not fading: 18% of French people plan to invest in gold over the next twelve months.



1 in 2 French people believe gold belongs in a well-balanced portfolio, and 25% identify it as the investment most likely to preserve its purchasing power over the next 20 years, ahead of real estate (21%) and the euro (10%). Gold is also recognized as the number one safe-haven investment in a crisis, ahead of real estate and cash.



In addition, 56% of French people would opt for gold during an economic slump, if forced to choose between the yellow metal and crypto.



Young people, gold's new frontier



Against all expectations, younger generations are on the front line of gold ownership: 41% of under-35s say they own some, compared with only 10% of those aged 50 and over. They are also more likely to consider a purchase in the next twelve months (34% versus 9%).



Young people also stand out for their openness to new forms of money: 43% of under-35s say they are in favor of a currency backed by gold, underscoring an interest in financial innovation rooted in tangible values.



68% of French people under 35 believe gold is a relevant investment for their wealth.



Wary buyers who demand more transparency



The study also finds that brick-and-mortar businesses specializing in buying and selling gold suffer from a persistent trust deficit: 51% of French people say they do not trust their services to assess the value of gold items honestly, even though two thirds of them have never used such services. In the face of that mistrust, the French are unambiguous: 54% are calling for stronger oversight of the profession. Only one quarter consider current regulation sufficient. Despite these reservations, buying in a physical store remains among the top channels being considered (37%), just behind banks (41%).



Financial education in France: still a lot to learn



The study highlights a deep deficit in monetary literacy across the population. The end of the Bretton Woods system, despite being foundational to today's economy, remains widely unknown: 6 out of 10 French people are unaware of the event. Among the 39% who have heard of it, only 1 in 10 truly understands its consequences for the global economy. That lack of reference points shows up in practical terms: one in three French people believes the rise in the price of gold since the 1970s reflects a real increase in its intrinsic value, when it primarily reflects the erosion of fiat currencies.



"This study confirms what we see every day: the French are taking a growing interest in gold as protection against economic uncertainty. At AuCoffre.com, we believe everyone should be able to access gold investing easily and with complete confidence, whatever their budget," commented Jean-François Faure, chairman and founder of AuCoffre.com.