Gold is not the only precious metal that shines. In the wake of gold, which has crossed the symbolic threshold of $4,000 per ounce, silver has also exceeded $50.

Amid strong demand for safe-haven assets, silver has reached a new high since 1980, Bloomberg says.

At the time, a shortage orchestrated by the Hunt brothers, Texas billionaires who had attempted to corner the global market, caused the price of silver to skyrocket.



It should be noted, however, that the data compiled by Bloomberg remains incomplete. Comprehensive historical data is only available from 1993 onwards. Taking this date as a reference, the previous peak for gold was in 2011, at the time of the eurozone crisis.

Since the beginning of the year, silver has risen by 74%, even outperforming gold's 51% gain. If we do a back-of-the-envelope calculation, with silver at $50 and gold at $4,000, we get a gold/silver ratio of 80, which is generally the level at which silver is considered "cheap" relative to gold.

However, this threshold is symbolic, as it has been greatly exceeded in recent months, peaking at over 100.

Over the longer term, it is important to remember that silver is not just a safe haven. It is also a metal with many industrial applications. Demand is set to increase structurally, particularly thanks to the needs associated with the energy transition. Against this, supply has been stagnant for 10 years. This imbalance could lead to a continued rise in prices.