Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that on August 25, as a result of an OTC sale of shares, its stake in the airline has fallen below the 5% threshold of its capital, with it indirectly holding 4.32% of its capital and 3.07% of its voting rights.



Similarly, on the same day, UBS Group also said that, again as a result of an OTC sale of Air France-KLM shares, its residual stake has fallen below the 5% threshold of its capital, with it now holding 0.21% of the capital and 0.15% of the voting rights of the Franco-Dutch group.