Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% share capital threshold in Forvia on May 13. The position, held indirectly through controlled subsidiaries, follows an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 9,987,785 Forvia shares representing an equal number of voting rights, equivalent to 5.07% of the share capital and 4.31% of the voting rights of the French automotive supplier.