Goldman Sachs cuts Capgemini price target, keeps buy rating

Goldman Sachs has lowered its 12-month price target on Capgemini to €150 from €165 previously, to reflect a broader downward re-rating across the IT services sector, while maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 08:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the U.S. investment bank said its core thesis on the company remains unchanged, citing the technology group's positioning at the higher end of the digital services value chain.



"While questions remain about the long-term growth trajectory, given the broader risks that agentic AI poses to IT services, our core thesis for Capgemini remains unchanged," Goldman said in the report.



An entry point seen as attractive



The New York firm also said the stock's current valuation offers an attractive entry point, with shares trading at a discount of around 25% to global peers, led by Accenture, while posting an estimated free cash flow yield of about 14% for 2027.



According to Goldman Sachs, future outperformance in Capgemini shares will nevertheless remain conditional on several key factors: stable organic revenue growth, delivery of revenue synergies tied to the integration of WNS, and the resilience of its margins.



Its new target implies upside potential of about 70% from the current price.