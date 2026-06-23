Goldman Sachs has lowered its 12-month price target on Capgemini to €150 from €165 previously, to reflect a broader downward re-rating across the IT services sector, while maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock.
In a research note, the U.S. investment bank said its core thesis on the company remains unchanged, citing the technology group's positioning at the higher end of the digital services value chain.
"While questions remain about the long-term growth trajectory, given the broader risks that agentic AI poses to IT services, our core thesis for Capgemini remains unchanged," Goldman said in the report.
An entry point seen as attractive
The New York firm also said the stock's current valuation offers an attractive entry point, with shares trading at a discount of around 25% to global peers, led by Accenture, while posting an estimated free cash flow yield of about 14% for 2027.
According to Goldman Sachs, future outperformance in Capgemini shares will nevertheless remain conditional on several key factors: stable organic revenue growth, delivery of revenue synergies tied to the integration of WNS, and the resilience of its margins.
Its new target implies upside potential of about 70% from the current price.
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- system design, development and integration;
- outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures;
- technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams;
- consulting services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (18.7%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (13.4%), Europe (30.4%), North America (28.4%), Asia/ Pacific and Latin America (9.1%).
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