On Monday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Ryanair shares from "buy" to "neutral" with a target price reduced from €29.5 to €27.5.



In a research note, Goldman analysts explain that their outlook for the low-cost airline is more mixed than the consensus, as they anticipate slightly lower-than-expected ticket prices for the summer and higher-than-expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) costs.



For FY 2026/2027, they are reducing their net profit estimate by 4%, again citing a more cautious outlook for ticket prices, arguing that while demand for short-haul flights has remained strong since the end of the pandemic, capacity growth in Europe is expected to be around 3%-4% next year, compared with only 1% per year since 2019, a rate that is likely to slightly exceed demand and therefore weigh on prices.



Finally, Goldman Sachs says it has revised down its assumptions for share buybacks this year and does not expect any new buybacks next year.