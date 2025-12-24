Goldman Sachs Drops Below 5% Stake in Nanobiotix

Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that, on December 18, through the companies it controls, it fell below the 5% threshold of both the share capital and voting rights in Nanobiotix, following an off-market share sale.

The American investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 2,137,763 Nanobiotix shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 4.42% of the capital and 4.27% of the voting rights of this biotechnology company.