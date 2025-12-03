Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that, as of November 26, it has fallen below the 5% threshold in both the share capital and voting rights of Nanobiotix, through companies under its control, following an off-market sale of shares.

The New York-based investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 2,111,492 Nanobiotix shares, representing an equivalent number of voting rights. This corresponds to 4.38% of the share capital and 4.20% of the voting rights in the biotechnology company.