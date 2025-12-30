On December 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs Group announced that it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital, indirectly through companies it controls. The group now indirectly holds 6,538,793 Ubisoft shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which accounts for 4.86% of the share capital and 4.40% of the voting rights of the company.

This threshold crossing resulted from an off-market sale of Ubisoft shares.