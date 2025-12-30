Goldman Sachs Group announced that on December 19, 2025, it fell below the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital, indirectly through companies under its control. The group now indirectly holds 6,538,793 Ubisoft shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which accounts for 4.86% of the company's share capital and 4.40% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Ubisoft shares.