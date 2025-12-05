Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of GTT on Friday with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 165 euros, implying a downside potential of around 4% compared to last night's closing price.

In a research note, the analyst praised the "asset-light" and "highly profitable" business model of the specialist in containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, as well as its strong market positioning, characterized by an almost 100% market share among major Asian shipyards.

Following what was described as an "exceptional" business cycle over the 2022/2024 period, the financial intermediary noted that LNG order intake has slowed this year due to production capacity congestion.

This deceleration, Goldman adds, is also attributable to the temporary pause implemented in 2024 by the Biden administration on new U.S. LNG export authorizations, combined with the current weakness in maritime freight rates.

While expecting a recovery in activity from 2026 onward, the analyst anticipates a moderation by 2029 with the entry into service of large LNG vessels and a more cautious approach from investors in the sector due to the stabilization of gas prices.

After a 36% rise in the stock this year, Goldman points out that GTT is now trading at a 12-month P/E ratio of 11.6x, a valuation multiple close to its historical average of 12.2x.