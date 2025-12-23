Goldman Sachs Intl Falls Below 10% Ownership in Worldline
Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, on December 17, it individually crossed below the 10% threshold of Worldline's share capital, now holding 9.74% of the capital and 8.41% of the voting rights in the payment solutions group.
This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Worldline shares and a decrease in the number of shares held by assimilation. Goldman Sachs Group has not crossed any threshold and continues to hold, indirectly, 10.01% of the capital and 8.65% of the voting rights.
Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- merchant services (73.2%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage;
- financial services (19.2%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence;
- mobility & transactional web services (7.6%): this division provides, beyond payment processing, expertise in new markets with secure dematerialization, Internet of Things and electronic ticketing solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12%), Southern Europe (9%), Northern Europe (34.7%), Central and Eastern Europe (34.1%) and other (10.2%).
