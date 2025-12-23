Goldman Sachs Intl Falls Below 10% Ownership in Worldline

Goldman Sachs International has reported to the AMF that, on December 17, it individually crossed below the 10% threshold of Worldline's share capital, now holding 9.74% of the capital and 8.41% of the voting rights in the payment solutions group.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 07:15 am EST

This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Worldline shares and a decrease in the number of shares held by assimilation. Goldman Sachs Group has not crossed any threshold and continues to hold, indirectly, 10.01% of the capital and 8.65% of the voting rights.