On Thursday Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for gold prices for the end of 2026, citing growing interest from retail investors in the precious metal, beyond the demand previously seen from central banks.

The US bank said it has lifted its target to $5,400 an ounce by December 2026, from $4,900 previously, a revision that reflects rising interest from private investors seeking to diversify their portfolios by buying the precious metal amid a market that is full of uncertainty.



"It was central bank buying that supported the rise in gold prices in 2023 and 2024," Goldman analysts said in a note.



"However, this rally accelerated from 2025, when central banks began to face competition from private investors for a limited stock of bullion, whether through purchases by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (boosted by Fed rate cuts) or via new instruments or emerging tools (...) notably physical purchases by wealthy families and the acquisition of call options by investors," they added.



Goldman Sachs nevertheless believes that shifts in global monetary policy could pose a downside risk if the absence of supportive measures were to trigger the unwinding of hedging positions.



After hitting record highs the day before, reached shortly before Donald Trump's speech in Davos on Greenland, gold was consolidating this morning, with the February contract down at $4,826.4. Spot gold was also down 1% at $4,825.1 an ounce.