Goldman Sachs has reacted to Eli Lilly's (+1.68% at $1,059.18) release of preliminary results from its Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Retatrutide in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

The trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints. Goldman Sachs notes that this is the second pivotal trial demonstrating that weight loss achieved with this product is equivalent to that of bariatric surgery (gastric reduction).



Specifically, at 80 weeks, patients in the 4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg dose groups lost 19%, 25.9%, and 28.3% of their body weight, respectively, compared to 2.2% for the placebo group. In the 104-week extension, average weight loss reached 27.9%, 29.5%, and 30.3% depending on the dosage.



In the short term, Goldman Sachs believes investor sentiment toward Eli Lilly stock will remain anchored to the solid commercial execution of the Tirzepatide franchise (Zepbound/Mounjaro) and the launch momentum of Foundayo, in a context where the share price has rebounded by approximately 20% following the reframing of the outlook during Q1 results.



Goldman Sachs analysts confirmed their Buy recommendation with a 12-month target price of $1,283. However, they note that a larger-than-expected annual price decline in the obesity market constitutes a downside risk for the stock. The same applies to a more pronounced loss of market share than anticipated, due either to external competition or a lack of internal execution on current and pipeline assets.