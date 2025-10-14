Goldman Sachs reported net revenues of $15.18bn and net income of $4.10bn for Q3 ended September 30, 2025.



Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) were $12.25, and the annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 14.2% for the third quarter of 2025.



Net sales were $44.83bn and net income was $12.56bn for the first nine months of 2025.



Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) were $37.33 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $28.64 for the first nine months of 2024.



David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs, said across all of our businesses, clients continue to turn to us for their most complex and important questions. We know that conditions can change quickly, so we remain focused on rigorous risk management. Over the longer term, we are prioritizing the need to operate more efficiently to deliver the business to our clients transparently, aided by new AI technologies.