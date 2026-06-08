While the Catalan company's women's fragrance division is twice the size of its men's business, its market share in the women's segment is capped at 8%, compared to 17% for men, the investment bank notes.
However, the broker estimates that this segment could reach 9% by 2030, driven by organic growth of approximately 6% over the medium term. This momentum is expected to be supported by the Carolina Herrera range and the upcoming launch of a new fragrance by Jean Paul Gaultier.
Combined with the strength of its prestige men's brands and the rise of its niche operations, the fragrance division as a whole should grow by about 5% annually over the 2025-2028 period, the New York-based firm adds.
Goldman Sachs says that these prospects remain overlooked by investors. The stock is currently trading at a 2026 P/E of 14x, which only factors in 5% internal expansion over the medium term, thereby offering an attractive risk/reward profile in its view.
The investment bank's target price represents 34% upside potential for the shares.
Puig Brands SA (Puig) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-end beauty, personal care and perfumery products. Net sales (before intercompany eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- perfumery and fashion items (72.3%): perfumes, eau de parfums, eau de Cologne, lotions, soaps, clothing, footwear, fashion accessories, etc. (brands Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, Rabanne, Byredo, Christian Louboutin, Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Penhaligon's, Adolfo Domínguez, Banderas, etc.);
- make-up products (16.8%): foundations, lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeliners, concealers, mascaras, eyeshadows, etc. (brands Carolina Herrera, Charlotte Tilbury, Rabanne, Byredo, Christian Louboutin and Dries Van Noten);
- skin care products (10.9%): moisturizers, cleansers, serums, toners, exfoliants, face masks, sun creams, etc. (Uriage, Apivita, Kama Ayurveda, Loto del Sur and Charlotte Tilbury brands).
At the end of 2025, the group has 7 production sites in Spain (2), France (3), Greece and India.
Products are sold through more than 330 owned stores, distributors, retail outlets and the Internet.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (54.6%), Americas (34.9%) and Asia/Pacific (10.5%).
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