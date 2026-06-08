Goldman Sachs has resumed its coverage of Puig on Monday with a Buy rating and a target price of EUR21.50, arguing that the market is undervaluing the Spanish beauty group's growth trajectory.

While the Catalan company's women's fragrance division is twice the size of its men's business, its market share in the women's segment is capped at 8%, compared to 17% for men, the investment bank notes.



However, the broker estimates that this segment could reach 9% by 2030, driven by organic growth of approximately 6% over the medium term. This momentum is expected to be supported by the Carolina Herrera range and the upcoming launch of a new fragrance by Jean Paul Gaultier.



Combined with the strength of its prestige men's brands and the rise of its niche operations, the fragrance division as a whole should grow by about 5% annually over the 2025-2028 period, the New York-based firm adds.



Goldman Sachs says that these prospects remain overlooked by investors. The stock is currently trading at a 2026 P/E of 14x, which only factors in 5% internal expansion over the medium term, thereby offering an attractive risk/reward profile in its view.



The investment bank's target price represents 34% upside potential for the shares.