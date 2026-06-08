While the Catalan company's women's fragrance division is twice the size of its men's business, its market share in the women's segment is capped at 8%, compared to 17% for men, the investment bank notes.

However, the broker estimates that this segment could reach 9% by 2030, driven by organic growth of approximately 6% over the medium term. This momentum is expected to be supported by the Carolina Herrera range and the upcoming launch of a new fragrance by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Combined with the strength of its prestige men's brands and the rise of its niche operations, the fragrance division as a whole should grow by about 5% annually over the 2025-2028 period, the New York-based firm adds.

Goldman Sachs says that these prospects remain overlooked by investors. The stock is currently trading at a 2026 P/E of 14x, which only factors in 5% internal expansion over the medium term, thereby offering an attractive risk/reward profile in its view.

The investment bank's target price represents 34% upside potential for the shares.