Goldman Sachs Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in Ubisoft
Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, on January 8, it crossed the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital, indirectly through companies it controls, as a result of an off-market share acquisition.
Vincent Gallet
Published on 01/14/2026
at 05:07 am EST
The American investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 6,865,194 Ubisoft shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.10% of the company's share capital and 4.60% of the voting rights in the video game publisher.
