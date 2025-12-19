Goldman Sachs Surpasses 5% Stake in Nanobiotix

Goldman Sachs Group reported to the AMF that, on December 12, through companies under its control, it crossed above the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Nanobiotix, following an off-market share acquisition.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 08:00 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The American investment bank specified that it now indirectly holds 3,597,237 Nanobiotix shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, or 7.43% of the capital and 7.18% of the voting rights in the biotechnology company.