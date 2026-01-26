Nanobiotix is a pioneer and leader in nanomedicine that has developed a revolutionary approach to the treatment of cancer. The company focuses its effort on the development of its products portfolio entirely patented, NanoXray, innovation based on the physical mode of action of nanoparticles that, under the action of radiation, allow maximizing the absorption of X-rays inside the cancer cells without increasing the dose received by the surrounding healthy tissue. NanoXray products are compatible with standard radiotherapy treatments and are intended to potentially treat a wide variety of cancers via multiple routes of administration. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate: NBTXR3, which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.