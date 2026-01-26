Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that, on January 19, it crossed above the 5% thresholds of Nanobiotix's share capital and voting rights, through companies under its control, as a result of an off-market share acquisition.

The American investment bank specified that it now holds, indirectly, 2,608,274 Nanobiotix shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.39% of the share capital and 5.21% of the voting rights of the biotechnology company.