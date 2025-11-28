Goldman Sachs Group has notified the French financial markets authority (AMF) that, as of November 21, it has indirectly crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights in Forvia through companies under its control, following an off-market share acquisition.

The American investment bank specified that it now indirectly holds 11,820,900 Forvia shares, representing an equivalent number of voting rights. This stake corresponds to 6.00% of the French automotive supplier's share capital and 5.10% of its voting rights.