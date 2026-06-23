Goldman Sachs trims its target on Interparfums, reiterates buy
Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Interparfums on Tuesday, while trimming its 12-month price target to €34 from €35, ahead of the release of the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenue on July 23.
In a note, the U.S. investment bank said it expects a near-term negative impact tied to persistent tensions in the Middle East.
The New York firm expects the Paris-based group to lag competitors Puig and L'Oréal, due in particular to a less packed product launch calendar over the period.
Several major launches ahead
Its analysts nonetheless look for a significant acceleration in growth in fiscal 2027 and 2028, a trend that should be driven by the largest pipeline of major launches (blockbusters) in the company’s history, as well as the expected debut of the new Longchamp fragrance line.
According to Goldman, the market is currently underestimating the pace of this future growth acceleration. In that context, the bank believes a rebound in valuation multiples toward a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20x is entirely plausible, versus about 15x currently, provided the upcoming launch plan is executed well.
Interparfums specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of luxury fragrances. The group's activity is organized primarily around 2 product families:
- fragrance: Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Coach, Lacoste, Lanvin, Rochas, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, Kate Spade, Boucheron, and Moncler brands;
- women's and men's fashion items: Rochas brand.
Products were being marketed through perfume shops, franchise chains and department stores in France, and through import companies, airports, and airlines abroad.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.4%), Eastern Europe (8.8%), Western Europe (18.1%), North America (38.6%), Asia (12.8%), South America (8.8%), the Middle East (5.8%) and Africa (0.7%).
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