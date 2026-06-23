Goldman Sachs trims its target on Interparfums, reiterates buy

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Interparfums on Tuesday, while trimming its 12-month price target to €34 from €35, ahead of the release of the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenue on July 23.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 10:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note, the U.S. investment bank said it expects a near-term negative impact tied to persistent tensions in the Middle East.



The New York firm expects the Paris-based group to lag competitors Puig and L'Oréal, due in particular to a less packed product launch calendar over the period.



Several major launches ahead



Its analysts nonetheless look for a significant acceleration in growth in fiscal 2027 and 2028, a trend that should be driven by the largest pipeline of major launches (blockbusters) in the company’s history, as well as the expected debut of the new Longchamp fragrance line.



According to Goldman, the market is currently underestimating the pace of this future growth acceleration. In that context, the bank believes a rebound in valuation multiples toward a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20x is entirely plausible, versus about 15x currently, provided the upcoming launch plan is executed well.