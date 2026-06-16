Goldman Sachs Trims Stake in Infineon

Goldman Sachs has recently reduced its position in Infineon following a sale of shares, according to a regulatory filing released this Tuesday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of Tuesday, June 9, the American investment bank held a 4.64% stake in the company, down from 5.15% at the time of its previous disclosure.



In detail, the New York-based firm directly controlled 0.63% of voting rights, with an additional 4% held through various financial instruments.



This reduction in exposure comes as shares of the German semiconductor manufacturer have surged 105% over the past three months.