Goldman Sachs upgraded its recommendation on Gecina shares from "neutral" to "buy" on Thursday, raising its price target from EUR86.4 to EUR95.4.

In a report focused on the European real estate sector, the brokerage acknowledges that the Paris office market has become more challenging recently, citing increased availability of office space and political uncertainties. However, Goldman Sachs notes that Gecina has so far weathered these conditions well, thanks to its rental increases and consistently strong occupancy rate (94%).

While Gecina's stock has underperformed other European real estate companies by 17% this year, Goldman Sachs highlights that it now offers a dividend yield of 7.2% for 2026--a level the firm considers "very attractive" compared to its historical average and the valuations of its competitors.

The analyst points to the company's robust financial structure, low-cost debt, and reasonable leverage ratio, believing that the stock could benefit from easing political uncertainty in France and potential asset disposals. Proceeds from such sales could be used for share buybacks, further supporting Gecina's valuation.