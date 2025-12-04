Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on Gecina shares on Thursday, upgrading the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and increasing its price target from EUR86.4 to EUR95.4.

In a report focused on the European real estate sector, the broker acknowledges that the Paris office market has become more challenging recently--with more available space and political uncertainties. However, it highlights that Gecina has so far managed well, thanks to rising rents and a consistently strong occupancy rate of 94%.

While Gecina's stock has underperformed other European real estate companies by 17% this year, Goldman Sachs notes that the share now offers a dividend yield of 7.2% for 2026, a level the broker deems "very attractive" compared to its historical average and the valuations of its competitors.

The analyst also points to the company's robust financial structure, low-cost debt, and reasonable leverage, suggesting that the stock could benefit from easing political uncertainty in France and potential asset disposals. The proceeds from such sales could be used for share buybacks, further supporting the stock's appeal.