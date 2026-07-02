Goodman Group is chasing the new wave of data and logistics demand while juggling a more complex, capital-heavy playbook. The business is still growing, but the market is waiting to see if all that development turns into steady earnings.

Australia is spending big on infrastructure, and industrial property is one of the clearest winners.

The Australian Infrastructure Budget Monitor 2025-26 notes that the Australian Government has locked in 60.7 billion United States Dollar in infrastructure funding over the four years to FY 28-29. Additionally, the 2026-27 Federal Budget further prioritized AI infrastructure and cybersecurity.

The government has quietly moved data centers and logistics networks into the same conversation as roads and hospitals, which changes the investment landscape.

Goodman Group operates where government spending, AI-driven data demand, and urban logistics converge. The company runs three interlocking businesses under one roof: it owns investment-grade industrial and data center assets, develops new supply from its own land bank and pipeline, and manages capital partnerships on behalf of global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.



Geographically, the Group operates across six regions: Australia and New Zealand, Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, and China), Europe (continental Europe including France and Germany), the United Kingdom, and the Americas (North America).

Development mode: ON

Over Q3 26, the group's total portfolio touched AUD 87.1bn, with partnerships driving AUD 74.5bn of assets under management, meaning roughly 85% of assets sit in capital-light structures.

The real engine is development. Work in progress (WIP), Goodman’s future earning pipeline, stands at AUD 14.5bn as at 31 March 2026, with a stated 8% yield on cost and an approximate AUD 6bn annualized production rate. Data centers are now 73% of WIP, and only 37% is pre-committed. Translation: more capital is tied up before contracts are signed, which raises execution risk even if demand looks strong.

Operating metrics are steady. Like-for-like net property income growth stood at 4.1% (6.1% excluding China). Portfolio occupancy touched 95.7%, and the average lease expiry was 4.9 years. The portfolio still offers an 11.3% rental uplift as leases reset to market rates, but China moved the other way this quarter. In other words, not every market is enjoying the same rental tailwinds.

On funding, the model is working for now. Goodman raised over AUD 12bn in nine months (including AUD 9.3bn of debt), extending maturities and boosting liquidity. The constraint is obvious: this strategy only holds if capital remains available at scale.

Cautious optimism

The stock hasn’t rewarded patience. At AUD 30.9, it’s down 11.4% over the past 12 months and still sitting below its 52-week high of AUD 37.3. That drop lines up with the market getting more cautious on long-duration real assets, especially ones tied to heavy upfront capex such as data centers.

Goodman Group trades at a 20x P/E, based on FY 27 estimated earnings, which is well below its three-year average of 30.5x. That suggests investors are no longer willing to pay peak-cycle prices for growth that now depends more on execution and funding conditions than just demand.

Broker optimism hasn’t fully cracked. Eleven out of 13 analysts are still on “Buy” ratings, with an average target price of AUD 34.7 implying an 11.8% upside. That’s a fairly tight spread. It reads less like strong conviction and more like a view that the business is still sound.

Creeping risks

Goodman Group is leaning harder into data centers and development, and that shift comes with more things that can go wrong. More projects, more upfront spending, and more reliance on outside capital all raise the stakes. Demand looks real, but timing and execution now matter just as much. If funding tightens or projects slip, the pressure shows up quickly. The business still works—but it’s less forgiving than it used to be.