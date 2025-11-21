On Thursday Google unveiled Nano Banana Pro, a new version of its AI image-generation tool, built on its latest Gemini 3 Pro model. Integrated into the Gemini app and other services like NotebookLM or Google AI Pro offerings, the tool aims to broaden the uses of generative AI beyond text, focusing on advanced visual creation. The announcement comes on the heels of the Gemini 3 presentation, which pushed Alphabet's stock up by 4% this week.

The successor to an initial version launched in August and popularized by 3D avatars on social networks, Nano Banana Pro now enables the production of complex infographics, visual coherence of characters, and the integration of technical elements such as code or CVs. Available in freemium mode, the tool will soon be extended to Flow, Google's AI-powered film-creation platform. A feature to track generated images is also introduced, with watermarks for free accounts and removal for Ultra subscribers.

Thanks to this launch, Google strengthens its position in the AI race against OpenAI, whose latest GPT-5 updates have reinforced its dominance in everyday uses. Gemini now has 650 million monthly active users, versus 800 million weekly for ChatGPT. As demand soars, Google aims to prove that generative AI can address both developers and visual content creators, in an increasingly central multimodal logic for the sector.