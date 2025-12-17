Alphabet, Google's parent company, is teaming up with Meta to develop "TorchTPU," a project aimed at making Google's TPU chips fully compatible with the PyTorch framework, widely used in artificial intelligence development. This strategic initiative seeks to reduce the sector's reliance on Nvidia, which currently dominates the AI processor market thanks to its CUDA software ecosystem. Following the announcement, Nvidia's shares fell 2% during trading. The project could profoundly reshape the technological balance between hardware and software across the industry.

Until now, adoption of TPUs by external customers has been limited due to their weak compatibility with PyTorch, forcing developers to heavily adapt their code. TorchTPU aims to remove this barrier by offering native integration, which would enable Google to make its chips more attractive and accessible. The group is also considering partially open-sourcing the code to accelerate adoption by the community.

The project is being carried out in close collaboration with Meta, which oversees the development of PyTorch. Discussions are reportedly underway for Meta to gain broader access to Google's TPUs via managed services, which would help reduce its dependence on Nvidia GPUs, both costly and ubiquitous. This push is part of a broader Google strategy to democratize the use of its TPUs, notably through their direct deployment at customers and through internal appointments that strengthen the leadership of its AI division.