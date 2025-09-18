Google and PayPal announce a multi-year strategic agreement to transform the digital commerce experience through AI, payment integration, and cloud infrastructure.



The alliance plans to roll out AI-powered shopping experiences, combining PayPal's personalization and identity capabilities with Google's technological expertise.



PayPal will integrate its solutions (checkout, Hyperwallet, Payouts) across all Google products, while PayPal Enterprise Payments will become one of the primary payment processing providers on Google Cloud, Google Ads, and Google Play.



At the same time, PayPal will modernize its applications and infrastructure via Google Cloud to support its future global payments and commerce platform.



Google says that this partnership aims to make transactions simpler and more secure, while PayPal says that it opens up new opportunities for merchants and users worldwide.