Google Cloud sharply accelerates on AI and reassures investors
Google Cloud's strong second-quarter growth underscores the central role of artificial intelligence in Alphabet's development. The cloud unit's results far exceed Wall Street expectations and bolster investor confidence in the group's ability to generate returns from the massive investments being made in AI infrastructure.
In the quarter ended in June, Google Cloud revenue rose 82% to $24.8bn, up from a 63% increase in the prior quarter. The performance handily beat analysts' expectations, which had called for 64% growth. The world's third-largest cloud provider behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, Google is benefiting from companies' rising demand for computing capacity to develop and deploy artificial intelligence models, supported in particular by contracts signed with customers such as Anthropic.
These results should ease market concerns about the sizable spending Alphabet is committing to data centers and AI-specific chips. Big tech groups are expected to invest more than $700bn in the area this year, a figure that could top $1,000bn next year, according to Morgan Stanley. Despite that momentum, Google has seen some of its projects slow, notably with the delayed launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro, which has intensified competition from OpenAI, Anthropic and Chinese open-source models.
Search remains an important growth engine for Alphabet, however. The AI Overviews and AI Mode features are boosting user engagement by encouraging longer, more conversational searches, while creating new advertising opportunities. Since the start of the year, Alphabet shares remain among the best performers of the 'Magnificent 7', even though the stock has fallen about 9% since late April amid delays to certain projects, leadership departures and regulatory pressure.
Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities:
- operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail);
- development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems;
- research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases;
- research into artificial intelligence (Google X);
- investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital);
- operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.6%), Americas (6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%) and Asia-Pacific (16.8%).
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