Published on 11/24/2025 at 09:16 am EST - Modified on 11/24/2025 at 09:19 am EST

On Monday Google Cloud, a subsidiary of Alphabet, announced that it has signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to provide sovereign, secure cloud solutions. The partnership covers the use of the Google Distributed Cloud service to support the modernisation of the capabilities of NATO's Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre, particularly for handling classified workloads.

The deployed solution is based on an "air-gapped" architecture, meaning it is completely disconnected from external networks, ensuring a high level of security. This model makes it possible to leverage Google's cloud services and artificial intelligence features in an environment compliant with the digital sovereignty standards required by NATO. The contract underscores Google Cloud's ability to meet the specific needs of international institutions in terms of cybersecurity and technological autonomy.

Following the announcement, Alphabet's shares were up 3% in pre-market trading on Monday, buoyed by the strengthened business outlook for its cloud division.