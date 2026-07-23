Google Cloud's strong Q2 growth underscores the central role of artificial intelligence in Alphabet's expansion. Cloud results far exceeded Wall Street expectations, bolstering investor confidence in the company's ability to monetize massive investments in AI infrastructure.

In the quarter ended in June, Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% to $24.8bn, up from 63% growth in the previous quarter. The result handily beat analysts' expectations, which had called for 64% growth. The world's third-largest cloud provider behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, Google is benefiting from rising corporate demand for computing capacity to build and deploy artificial intelligence models, notably supported by contracts signed with clients such as Anthropic.



The results are likely to ease market questions about Alphabet's hefty spending on data centers and AI-specific chips. Big Tech groups are expected to invest over $700bn in the area this year, a figure that could top $1,000bn next year, according to Morgan Stanley. Even with that momentum, Google has seen some projects slow, including the delayed launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro, which has intensified competition from OpenAI, Anthropic and Chinese open-source models.



Search remains a key growth engine for Alphabet. AI Overviews and AI Mode are boosting user engagement by encouraging longer, more conversational searches, while creating new advertising opportunities. YTD, Alphabet shares are one of the best performers of the "Magnificent 7", even though the stock is down about 9% since late April amid delays in some projects, executive departures and regulatory pressure.