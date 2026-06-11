Google Considers Samsung for Part of Future AI Chip Production
Alphabet is in discussions with Samsung Electronics to outsource the manufacturing of a component for its next generation of artificial intelligence chips, according to reports from The Information. The project involves a chip dubbed "Icefish," where the primary processor would be produced by TSMC, while Samsung could manufacture a module responsible for connecting the chip to memory using its 2-nanometer etching process.
This move comes amid significant strain on global semiconductor production capacity. TSMC, the industry leader, is struggling to meet the surging demand driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, prompting major technology players to diversify their industrial partnerships. For Samsung, securing such a contract would represent a major milestone in its strategy to expand its advanced foundry business.
Simultaneously, Google is continuing its efforts to strengthen the position of its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) against Nvidia chips, which currently dominate the AI market. According to published reports, "Icefish" is still in the design phase and could enter mass production as early as 2028. This initiative also follows reports of discussions between Google and Intel for the manufacturing of several million TPUs, illustrating the group's determination to secure its long-term supply chains.
Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities:
- operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail);
- development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems;
- research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases;
- research into artificial intelligence (Google X);
- investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital);
- operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.6%), Americas (6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%) and Asia-Pacific (16.8%).
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