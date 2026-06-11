Google Considers Samsung for Part of Future AI Chip Production

Alphabet is in discussions with Samsung Electronics to outsource the manufacturing of a component for its next generation of artificial intelligence chips, according to reports from The Information. The project involves a chip dubbed "Icefish," where the primary processor would be produced by TSMC, while Samsung could manufacture a module responsible for connecting the chip to memory using its 2-nanometer etching process.

This move comes amid significant strain on global semiconductor production capacity. TSMC, the industry leader, is struggling to meet the surging demand driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, prompting major technology players to diversify their industrial partnerships. For Samsung, securing such a contract would represent a major milestone in its strategy to expand its advanced foundry business.



Simultaneously, Google is continuing its efforts to strengthen the position of its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) against Nvidia chips, which currently dominate the AI market. According to published reports, "Icefish" is still in the design phase and could enter mass production as early as 2028. This initiative also follows reports of discussions between Google and Intel for the manufacturing of several million TPUs, illustrating the group's determination to secure its long-term supply chains.