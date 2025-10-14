On Tuesday Alphabet announced a $15bn investment to build a vast complex of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence in southern India, its largest infrastructure project outside the US. The announcement, made by Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, at an event in the state of Andhra Pradesh, is part of a global deployment strategy aimed at meeting the exponential demand for computing capacity linked to the rise of AI. The 5-year project will involve one gigawatt of power and will mobilize Google's local subsidiary, Raiden Infotech.

According to the local government, three campuses will be established in Visakhapatnam, with the aim of strengthening India's position as a regional hub for cloud and artificial intelligence technologies. This investment, initially estimated at $10bn, has been increased to reflect the scale of the project. It follows a year of discussions between Google and the Indian authorities, who are counting on these partnerships to stimulate employment and digital innovation.

India now attracts most of the world's major cloud players, including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, which are multiplying their initiatives there. Google had already increased its overall capital expenditure to $85bn for 2025, due to growing demand for its cloud and AI services. Following a $25bn plan announced in the US in July, the group is confirming, with this Indian project, its strategy of internationalizing its critical infrastructure and its ambition to consolidate its position as a global pillar of artificial intelligence.