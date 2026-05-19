By using its I/O 2026 conference as a showcase for its AI strategy, Google primarily sought to reassure investors of artificial intelligence's ability to strengthen its legacy ecosystem rather than replace it. Sundar Pichai said that the group's services now process over 3.2 quadrillion tokens per month, up from approximately 480 trillion a year earlier, providing a concrete measure of its models' adoption.

In Search, which remains Alphabet's economic core, Gemini is progressively becoming an additional layer of engagement and retention. AI Overviews has surpassed 2.5 billion monthly active users, while AI Mode has crossed the one-billion-user mark. Meanwhile, the Gemini app has over 900 million monthly active users, more than double its level from last year. These figures are intended to demonstrate that Google is maintaining user attention, despite the rise of ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.



On the product front, the announcements also aim to expand monetization surfaces beyond the traditional search engine. Ask YouTube is designed to directly identify relevant segments within videos, while Docs Live adds a voice-based document creation feature to Workspace. Google is also pushing its AI agents, with the goal of making Gemini more useful in daily and professional tasks.



The sensitive point remains, however, the cost of this offensive, as Alphabet forecasts approximately $180bn to $190bn in capex this year, compared with $31bn in 2022, to fund its data centers and new TPU chips. This amount exceeds the operating cash flow generated by the group in 2025, illustrating the scale of the bet placed on AI. The outcome will therefore depend on its ability to convert this usage lead into profitable growth without a sustained compression of margins.