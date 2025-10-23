Alphabet unveiled Quantum Echoes on Wednesday, a new quantum computing algorithm that, according to the company, outperforms the best classical algorithms by up to 13,000 times. Developed to run on its Willow quantum chip, unveiled in 2023, this tool marks a major step forward in the transition of quantum computing from the experimental stage to practical applications, particularly in artificial intelligence, materials science, and pharmaceutical research.

The algorithm could simulate complex molecular structures, paving the way for the discovery of new drugs and the design of next-generation materials. One of its strengths is its verifiability: the results can be confirmed by other quantum machines or by physical tests, a crucial criterion according to Google researchers. Published Wednesday in Nature, Quantum Echoes could also be used to generate new data to train AI models in areas where data is scarce, reinforcing Google's ambitions in quantum computing against rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon.