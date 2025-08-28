Alphabet, Google's parent company, has eliminated 35% of its managers who oversee very small teams in one year, said Brian Welle, vice president of human resources performance, at an internal meeting recorded by CNBC. The stated goal is to reduce bureaucracy and increase the company's agility, in a context of recurring reorganizations and cost-cutting plans. Most of the managers concerned, who supervise less than three people, have retained their positions as individual contributors.

This restructuring comes after a series of layoffs and voluntary departures. Google already cut about 6% of its workforce in 2023 and has continued to reduce costs since then. Several divisions, including research, marketing, and human resources, have implemented a voluntary departure program, which has been chosen by 3% to 5% of eligible employees. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's CEO, insists on the need to increase the company's efficiency without systematically increasing hiring.

At the meeting, employees expressed concerns about job security and internal culture, while comparing Google's social policies to those of Meta, which offers paid sabbaticals. Management dismissed the idea of a similar program, believing that the current leave policy already met the needs. Pichai defended voluntary departures over mass layoffs, considering this approach more respectful of employee autonomy.