On Thursday Google Cloud, Alphabet's subsidiary, announced a strategic partnership with Replit, a startup specializing in AI-assisted coding, known as the "vibe-coding" approach. The multi-year deal provides for a deeper integration of Google Cloud services and Google's AI models within the Replit platform. Google will also remain the startup's main cloud provider, whose offering targets a broad audience, including non-developers, thanks to a simplified interface that enables code generation from natural-language instructions.

Founded just under a decade ago, Replit has seen rapid growth, with annualized revenue rising from $2.8m to $150m in less than a year, and a valuation of $3bn, following a financing round in September. According to Ramp, Replit is currently posting the strongest customer growth among software publishers. For Google, the partnership aims to broaden its user base and strengthen its position in a software development market deeply transformed by generative AI, facing growing competition.

The sector is buzzing: Anthropic already claims annual revenue of $1bn for its Claude Code offering, while Cursor, another key player, was recently valued at $29.3bn. By betting on Replit, Google hopes to accelerate the adoption of its AI and cloud technologies in a rapidly expanding segment, as its Gemini 3 model demonstrates top-tier performance and has contributed to a rise of more than 12% in Alphabet's stock since its launch.