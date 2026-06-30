Amazon stock traded higher on Monday following the announcement of a new strategic partnership between Anthropic and the State of California. The contract bolsters the commercial credibility of the artificial intelligence startup, in which Amazon is a primary investor.

Amazon shares gained nearly 4% on Monday, driven by the positive fallout from a new contract secured by Anthropic. The company behind the Claude assistant has entered into a partnership with the State of California, an announcement that reinforces investor confidence in the firm's commercial potential.



California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that state government agencies will now benefit from access to Claude at a 50% discount. The agreement also includes a training program for California administration employees to support the deployment of these artificial intelligence tools.



In a statement, Anthropic said it was "honored to expand its collaboration with California agencies and to put Claude at the service of those who keep this state running." The company added that, "as a California company, we feel a real responsibility toward our home state."



A Positive Signal Following Regulatory Concerns



This partnership comes at a time when several questions have recently surrounded the future of Anthropic's most advanced models. A few weeks ago, the company announced the public launch of Claude Fable 5 as well as expanded access to Claude Mythos 5.



However, the Trump administration reacted quickly by banning access to these models outside the United States on June 12, citing national security concerns. This decision had fueled investor fears regarding a possible tightening of regulations that could slow the development and international expansion of American artificial intelligence technologies.



At this stage, the restrictions remain in effect. Nevertheless, rumors suggest a return of Claude Fable 5 to international markets as early as this week, though no official announcement has yet been made.



In this context, the agreement reached with the State of California appears to be a reassuring signal. Beyond its immediate financial impact, it illustrates the growing interest of public administrations in generative artificial intelligence models. For Anthropic, this type of partnership could pave the way for a recurring revenue stream and strengthen its position in the government contract market, a favorable development for Amazon, which benefits directly from the increasing valuation of its stake in the company.