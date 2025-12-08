The GPT Group demonstrated robust momentum through its effective asset management and strategic partnerships, boosting its position in Australia's real estate market. Expansion in office and logistics assets underscores a focus on long-term value creation and portfolio quality enhancement.

Published on 12/08/2025 at 04:56 am EST - Modified on 12/08/2025 at 05:31 am EST

GPT, which was founded in 1971 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is a diversified property group specializing in real estate investment, management, and development across office, retail, and logistics sectors. The company operates in three segments, including Retail, Office, and Logistics.

Strategic office expansion

GPT announced the acquisition of 50% stake in Grosvenor Place, an office tower in Sydney, for AUD 860m, in partnership with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC). Strengthening its existing AUD 2.7bn relation with CSC, this strategic move boosts GPT's AUD 15bn office portfolio. Grosvenor Place, a 44-level premium-grade office tower with around 84,000 sqm net lettable area, enhances GPT's exposure to high-quality assets. Financed through existing borrowing capacity, this acquisition is expected to deliver long-term value and ensure expertise in prime commercial properties.

Sustained growth trend

GPT has posted a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over FY 21-24, reaching AUD 992m, fueled by expansion in funds management, strong logistics and retail portfolio performance, and growth in property income. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 12.6%, reaching AUD 594m, with margins expanding from 51.8% to 59.9%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF reached AUD 301m from AUD 143m, supported by growth in cash flow from operations, rising from AUD 520m to AUD 604m. In addition, total debt declined from AUD 5.3bn to AUD 5.0bn.

GPT delivered solid H1 25 performance, driven by higher occupancy rates for retail segment, strong tenant demand, and increased like-for-like property income. In addition, the company announced an 80/20 logistics partnership for AUD 1bn with QuadReal Property Group, expanding logistics investments in Australia.

In comparison, Mirvac Group, a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 3.4% to AUD 2.7bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA declined at a CAGR of -8.6% to AUD 552m, with margins trending downwards from 30.0% to 20.7%.

Compelling outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 18.7%, well ahead of the Mirvac stock, which delivered negative returns of 2.4%. The company paid AUD 0.2 annual dividends in FY 24, with a dividend yield of 5.5%.

GPT is currently trading at a P/E of 14.8x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of AUD 0.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.8x but lower than Mirvac (P/E of 15.7x). Regarding EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 17.3x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of AUD 900.9m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.5x and that of Mirvac (14.4x).

GPT is monitored by 10 analysts, with five having 'Buy' ratings and five having 'Hold' ratings, with an average target price of AUD 5.9, implying 8.2% upside potential from its current price.

These views are further supported by an anticipated EBITDA CAGR of 2.3% over FY 24-27, reaching AUD 908.5m, with margin of 86.7% in FY 27. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% to AUD 804.1m. Likewise, for Mirvac, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 8.3% and a net profit CAGR of 110.3% over FY 24-27.

Overall, supported by a track record of quality asset expansion, GPT remains well positioned for growth, benefiting from strong operational performance, strategic partnerships, and a positive medium-term outlook for Australia’s real estate sector. However, it could face risks from ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, shifts in macroeconomic conditions, and fluctuations in interest rates, impacting future growth and financial stability.