Green Light in Japan for Sanofi in Pediatric Bronchial Asthma

Sanofi (dupilumab) announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health has granted marketing and manufacturing authorization for Dupixent for the treatment of bronchial asthma in children aged 6 to 11 years.

12/23/2025

This measure, targeting children with severe or refractory disease whose symptoms are not adequately controlled by existing therapies, extends the current approval already in place in Japan for this indication in patients aged 12 and older.



This approval is based on a global phase 3 program in children, which demonstrated that Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations (by 54% to 65%) and improved lung function (by 4.68% to 5.32%) compared to placebo.



Dupixent is the first and only biologic medicine to demonstrate an improvement in lung function in these young patients in a randomized phase 3 trial. It inhibits IL-4 and IL-13, two key and central drivers of type 2 inflammation.



Co-developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global agreement, dupilumab has been studied in more than 60 clinical trials involving over 10,000 patients suffering from various chronic diseases partly driven by type 2 inflammation.