British bakery chain Greggs, known for its savory and sweet pastries and particularly its sausage rolls, posted sales growth that fell in Q3, due to the heat in July. LFL store sales rose 1.5%, compared with 2.6% in H1. NB: cp: +7.2%.
Exceptionally high temperatures in July weighed on business, but sales bounced back in August and September, the group said.
Greggs is maintaining its annual forecasts. In July, the ccp ompany warned that its 2025 profit could be slightly lower than in 2024.
Greggs slows down but maintains targets
Published on 10/01/2025 at 06:41 am EDT
