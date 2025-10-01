Greggs plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a food-on-the-go retailer, providing a wide menu of food and drink. Under Company-managed retail activities segment, the Company sells a consistent range of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches and drinks in its own shops or via delivery. Under Business-to-business channel segment, the Company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets as well as charging a license fee to franchise partners. Its products also include Mozzarella and Cheddar bites and Hot Chicken Wraps. It serves hot Yum Yums, Brownies, and Cookies with a chocolate or salted caramel dipping pot. It sells Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites and pizza sharing boxes alongside its single slice and meal deal offers. It also offers over-ice drinks, including the Iced Latte and Iced Cloudy Lemonade. Its Click + Collect service offers the customers the ability to browse its menu, skip the queues and personalize their order.