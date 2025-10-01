Greggs has posted a modest rise in third-quarter sales, underscoring both the resilience and the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and inflation-sensitive market.

The high street bakery chain reported total sales growth of 6.1% in the 13 weeks to 27 September 2025, with like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rising by 1.5%. The figures mark an improvement after a sluggish July, when unusually hot weather dampened appetite for Greggs’ traditionally hearty fare. Trading conditions normalised in August and September, helping to restore momentum.

Year-to-date, total sales are up 6.7%, with like-for-like growth of 2.2%. While the numbers are solid, they suggest Greggs is finding it harder to achieve the double-digit growth seen in parts of its post-pandemic recovery.

Expansion continues despite pressures

The chain opened 130 new shops in the year to date, while closing 73 - including relocations - for a net gain of 57. It expects around 120 net new openings for the full year, slightly below earlier forecasts but still reflecting a strong pipeline heading into 2026.

The expansion is not limited to the high street. Partnerships with Tesco and Sainsbury’s are enabling Greggs to reach customers in supermarkets and convenience formats, while its frozen “Bake at Home” range now has listings in 930 Iceland and 820 Tesco stores.

Adapting menus to shifting tastes

Greggs has sought to broaden its appeal beyond its sausage rolls and steak bakes. Autumn menu launches included high-protein Egg Pots and Protein Shakes, alongside the return of seasonal crowd-pleasers such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Innovation in savouries continues too, with the Pulled Pork Sandwich expanding to 350 shops and new bakes catering to flexitarian demand. The strategy is clear: adapt to changing consumer habits while maintaining Greggs’ reputation for affordability.

Two major distribution projects remain central to Greggs’ expansion strategy. A new frozen product facility in Derby is scheduled to open in 2026, while a chilled and ambient national centre in Kettering is due to come online in 2027. Both sites are intended to support estate growth and improve efficiency at a time when cost control remains critical.

Outlook unchanged as cost pressures ease slightly

City analysts offered a mixed response to Greggs’ latest update. RBC Capital Markets noted that like-for-like performance was "OK", with August and September showing signs of recovery after a weak July. Analyst Ross Broadfoot cautioned, however, that volumes "remain weak" and flagged the slower rollout of new stores as an ongoing concern. The focus, he suggested, will now shift to the fourth quarter, where comparatives are more favourable.

Panmure Liberum took a slightly more optimistic stance, moving its recommendation to "hold" from "sell". Analyst Ben Hunt said that while third-quarter trading was soft and the slowdown in store openings raises questions, forecasts for 2025 look more secure thanks to easing cost inflation and softer comparatives ahead. Even so, he warned that expectations for like-for-like growth to accelerate to 3.5% in later years remain "ambitious", given muted volumes and limited progress in evening and delivery sales.

Despite ongoing headwinds in the wider retail sector, Greggs said the outlook for cost inflation in 2025 had "marginally improved”". Even so, the company stopped short of upgrading its full-year guidance, keeping expectations unchanged.

The cautious tone reflects both opportunity and risk: the brand continues to grow its footprint and experiment with new products, but faces a consumer environment where discretionary spending is under constant pressure.

Greggs’ third-quarter performance shows a business that is steady rather than spectacular. The chain is managing to expand, innovate and hold the line on costs, but like-for-like growth remains modest, reminding investors and customers alike that success in today’s retail market is as much about resilience as it is about ambition.