Grifols' stockmarket history has indeed been a rollercoaster. The laboratory remains under constant pressure from heavy debt and has faced repeated assaults from short sellers. In this context, earnings growth is struggling to convince the market. However, one question remains: can the plasma giant ever regain investors' confidence?

Since its 2020 peak, the share price has plunged by over 70%. Grifols seems to be struggling to regain its footing even though its revenue has grown at a steady pace over the past 5 years. Even so, prior to this slump, the stock delivered respectable performances. Let's take a look back at the chaotic market history of the Spanish plasma specialist.

To understand the share's fall, one must first measure the height. From the beginning of the 20th century, the company established itself as a pioneer in the plasma sector. It first founded its initial clinical analysis laboratory, and then designed revolutionary instruments for blood collection.

During the First World War, the company reached a key milestone by patenting the first indirect blood transfusion device. This was followed by multiple innovations, always faithful to its core business, which logically led the brand towards geographical expansion in 1960, driven by its first American partnerships.

From 2002, the group began an aggressive expansion strategy. It first acquired Biomat (formerly SeraCare) for $11.5m, while taking on approximately $30m in debt, before acquiring Alpha Therapeutics.

Its IPO in 2006 did not reflect this acquisition frenzy. The Spanish giant seized Talecris Biotherapeutics, a strategic integration that boosted it to 3rd place globally amongst manufacturers of plasma-derived medicines. More recently, Grifols consolidated its positions by successively absorbing the transfusion units of Novartis and Hologic, the German company Haema, followed by Biotest in 2022.

The end result is a leading and globally integrated group. In 2025, 86% of revenue was generated by the Biopharma segment, with the remainder split between Bio Supplies, Raw Materials, and Diagnostics. Revenues are still predominantly sourced from North America.

The story could have been that of a pioneering laboratory in its field, although the law of numbers decided otherwise; a string of acquisitions weighed on its balance sheet until the 2022 acquisition acted as a catalyst.



A debt burden too heavy to carry (at the worst possible time)

Grifols' business model hides a vulnerability: it relies entirely on plasma donations, which plummeted with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This situation was already enough to worry investors, but on its own, it was merely transitory. Debt, at the onset of this first signal, was already high, with its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio standing at 7.8 in 2021.

The situation therefore already appeared strained for the Spanish laboratory. What better time to conclude yet another acquisition, moreover one entirely financed with new debt. In 2022, the German competitor Biotest AG was absorbed for €1.5bn, at a time when EBITDA did not exceed €1bn. The market reaction was almost instantaneous: the stock slumped over 50% in the months following the deal's completion, as its leverage ratio approached 10x.

A bright spot for operations

Behind the shadow of this colossal debt, operational activity is nevertheless showing some resilience. The normalization of the health situation has allowed plasma donations to return to a steady pace. At the same time, global demand for Grifols products has regained significant momentum. This is evidenced by the group's EBITDA, which jumped 26% in 2022, before embarking on a solid growth trajectory in the following years.

To reassure investors, management simultaneously orchestrated a strict cost-reduction plan. This austerity plan resulted in a decrease in donor compensation, previously deemed excessive, the closure of unprofitable collection centers, and the elimination of hundreds of positions. While this shock therapy helped restore the group's operating margin, it is still struggling to return to pre-crisis levels.

However, it was during this same period that Grifols' massive investments - which initially stifled its share price - began to pay off. The launch of new high-margin products, combined with growing pricing power, finally helped protect the group's margins and keep its results afloat.

The knock-out blow from Gotham City

Just as the laboratory was beginning to stabilize its margins, a new player entered the scene to shatter this fragile optimism. A week after New Year 2024, a 65-page report published by the Gotham City fund, known among other things for having brought down Gowex, began to make waves. The document's title was "Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts" and represented a direct attack on the company.



Amongst the points raised by the collective was a double consolidation in the accounts of Grifols and Scranton Enterprises (the family's investment vehicle) regarding the sale of two strategic subsidiaries. The masking of its real financial leverage, which stood at around 6x at the time but was, according to the fund, between 10x and 13x, as well as undocumented loans.

The result was that the market panicked. The stock lost 35% in a single session (wiping out over €3bn in market cap), subsequently leading to the forced departure of members of the Grifols family in an attempt to reassure the markets.

Objective: eliminating debt

For the Spanish company, deleveraging the balance sheet has become an absolute priority. Its flagship measure? The IPO of its American biopharma subsidiary, which generates over half of the group's profits. However, the operation is struggling to convince: beyond the dilution for current shareholders, the markets were indifferent to the announcement.

The real relief for investors came from elsewhere: the refinancing of short-term debt. Grifols successfully refinanced all of its 2027 maturities. This operation, which was far from a foregone conclusion, provides breathing space for the group's liquidity and pushes its next major maturity back to October 2028.

Q1 still fails to convince

Q1 results provide a good representation of the company's current state. Revenue stood at €1.7bn, representing a 3.3% organic increase but a 4.8% decrease due to currency headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 0.8%, which was 4% above consensus forecasts. The Biopharma segment carried the group with a 6.8% increase in sales.

However, as deleveraging has not yet begun, the leverage ratio increased further to 5.4x compared to 5.2x a year earlier. Free cash flow remains in negative, at -€8m, despite a marked improvement from -€38m the previous year.



Although the company exceeded consensus on certain points, it still suffers from a significant crisis of confidence; profitability is struggling to return, and the heavy debt overshadows even the slightest positive signal. The road will therefore remain long before capital returns to the stock.