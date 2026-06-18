Grizzly Research Targets 2CRSi

The French technology group, which designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers and data center infrastructure, is in the crosshairs of Grizzly Research. The firm has taken a short position on the stock, betting on a decline in the share price. After trading was suspended earlier this morning due to volatility, the stock is currently plunging 43.05% to €25.40.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/18/2026 at 04:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In an extensive analysis, Grizzly Research begins by explaining that the company's trajectory resembles a true success story, with its share price increasing sevenfold over the past year, primarily driven by an explosion in revenue. On March 26, the group reported revenue of €204.74m for the first half ending December 31, 2025, representing an impressive 880% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.



2CRSi is now perceived as a premier opportunity to participate in the current boom in artificial intelligence and data centers, Grizzly Research explains. However, the short seller indicates it strongly suspects that the majority of 2CRSi's revenue and contract announcements are based on a severely misleading presentation of reality, orchestrated through undisclosed related parties.



Grizzly Research warns, stating: we do not make this accusation lightly. However, after several months of investigation, we have concluded that 2CRSi is almost entirely a fraud.



What are the allegations against the French company?



Grizzly Research points out that in 2023, 2CRSi sold its subsidiary Boston Limited, which generated more than 83% of its revenue. It was precisely after this divestment that revenue from its American subsidiary suddenly exploded, despite the region historically generating only 3% of total sales.



The short seller's research estimates that nearly all of 2CRSi's revenue is likely fabricated through an arrangement of undisclosed related parties. Specifically, the major €610m contract announced in January 2024 with an anonymous client, as well as other significant contract announcements, appear to be a serious misrepresentation bordering on outright fraud.



According to Grizzly Research, the bulk of 2CRSi's U.S. operations and announcements were manufactured with the help of Joseph Church, the individual behind an ecosystem of shell companies, which includes the client company for the major contract.



Joseph Church is a veterinarian with no experience in data centers. In 2023 and 2024, he created several businesses and false credentials that appear to have served as the basis for 2CRSi's announcements and projects in the United States. The short seller also notes that all the companies involved are headquartered in the small veterinary clinic he co-owns in Plattsburgh, New York.



In conclusion, Grizzly Research believes that 2CRSi created a fraudulent structure in the United States to manufacture a growth story for investors and estimates that investors, regulators, and auditors have been deliberately misled.



Contacted by Zonebourse, 2CRSi has not yet responded to our inquiries.