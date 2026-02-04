Group Net Income Remains Stable for Crédit Agricole in 2025
Crédit Agricole SA has reported a stable group net income (-0.2%) at €7.07 billion (bnEUR) for the year 2025, with a risk cost up 6.6% to €1.97 bnEUR, but a gross operating income rising by 1.3% to €12.45 bnEUR.
The banking group saw its cost-to-income ratio deteriorate by 0.9 percentage points to 55.7%, as operating expenses (+4.9% to €15.63 bnEUR) rose more sharply than net banking income (+3.3% to €28.08 bnEUR).
"The group continued its development in 2025 with strong growth momentum across all business lines," emphasized Chairman of the Board Eric Vial, highlighting the 2.1 million clients who joined Crédit Agricole this year.
"The strong results we are publishing for 2025 reinforce the ambitions of our PMT ACT 2028," added CEO Olivier Gavalda. "With this momentum, the year 2026 will mark the realization of several strategic initiatives."
For the past fiscal year, the institution will propose a dividend of €1.13 per share, up 3% compared to 2024, for earnings per share of €2.18 in 2025 versus €2.11 the previous year.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.2%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- retail banking (28.5%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- asset management, insurance and private banking (27.6%);
- specialized financial services (12.7%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 868.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 548.1 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.4%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (14.7%), Europe (6.3%), North America (6.1%), Japan (1%), Asia and Oceania (3.2%), Africa and Middle East (1.2%), Central and South America (0.2%).