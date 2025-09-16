The Aéroports de Paris (ADP) group reported group traffic of 37.2 million passengers in August, up 3% from a year earlier.



Traffic at Paris Aéroport (i.e. Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) reached 10.4 million passengers, up 1.9% y-o-y.



Since June, traffic at Delhi Airport has been impacted by the temporary reduction in Air India's international flights, as well as the closure of one of the airport's runways for construction work, resulting in a reduction in flight schedules. These disruptions are expected to end in October, the group said.



Finally, between January and August, the airport operator saw its traffic increase by 4.2% to 252.6 million passengers at the group level, including a 4% increase for Paris Aéroport, to 71.9 million passengers.